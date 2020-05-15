Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Grows By 5.5%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $192.33. 52,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,731. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

