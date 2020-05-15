Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Grows By 5.8%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $731,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 490,900 shares of company stock worth $4,324,488. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 562,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 1,046,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

