Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Drops By 15.1%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Randall Mehl bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 288,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,933. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ICF International has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

