Short Interest in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Drops By 12.7%

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 728,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in IDACORP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IDACORP by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 280,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

