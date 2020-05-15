Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Declines By 15.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,311. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

