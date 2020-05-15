Short Interest in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Decreases By 11.3%

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 794,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KMPR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 237,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,908. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

