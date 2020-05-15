Short Interest in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Declines By 12.1%

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 31,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of KMI remained flat at $$14.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,654,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,319,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.