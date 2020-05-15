Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Decreases By 11.5%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NYSE:LCII traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.42. 196,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,270. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.