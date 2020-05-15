Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Decreases By 11.8%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 1,465,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,896. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

