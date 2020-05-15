Short Interest in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Increases By 16.8%

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 191,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 133,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

MANU opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.86. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

MANU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

