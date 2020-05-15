Short Interest in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Increases By 5.2%

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MA stock opened at $277.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average of $287.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

