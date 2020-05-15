Short Interest in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Grows By 13.8%

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 86,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 274,263 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 74,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,878,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.