Short Interest in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Declines By 10.9%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO David C. Barney acquired 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sparby acquired 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $226,035. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,404. Mdu Resources Group has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

