Short Interest in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Decreases By 10.6%

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MEI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 676,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,881. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Several research firms have commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

