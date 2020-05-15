Short Interest in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Declines By 10.0%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 168,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Montage Resources by 6,518.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Montage Resources by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Shares of MR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 4.01.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.