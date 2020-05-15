Short Interest in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Increases By 5.5%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 131.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 104.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 102,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 756,983 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 128.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 416,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

MRC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.32.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

