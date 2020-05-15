Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Expands By 5.7%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 49,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,676. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 31.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,089 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

