Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declines By 13.1%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at $89,566,713.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,792,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.65. 116,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.50. Nelnet has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.