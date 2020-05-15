Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Decreases By 15.4%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:OCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

