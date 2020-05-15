Short Interest in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Drops By 10.6%

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perceptron by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perceptron in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 47,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Perceptron has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

