Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Decreases By 13.4%

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,707 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.87. 18,651,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

