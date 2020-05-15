SiaCashCoin Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $52,516.57 and approximately $303.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.03388646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin (CRYPTO:SCC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,085,542,638 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.