Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR SHL traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €41.68 ($48.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,662 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

