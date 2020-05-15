Siemens’ (SIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.61 ($122.80).

FRA:SIE traded up €1.99 ($2.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €86.14 ($100.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,850 shares. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €80.59 and its 200-day moving average is €100.88.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

