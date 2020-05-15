Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 108,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

