Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Sientra stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 74,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 282.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

