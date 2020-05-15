Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 380.55% and a negative net margin of 1,568.87%.

Sigma Labs stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 569,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

