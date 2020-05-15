Sigma Planning Corp Has $38.05 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

