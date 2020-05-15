Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $105.00 at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.15.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.14. 4,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,202. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.