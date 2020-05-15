Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) PT Lowered to GBX 217 at Peel Hunt

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

Shares of SIG stock traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 189.50 ($2.49). 2,721,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

