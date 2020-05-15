Silverway Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,875.11 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Silverway has a total market cap of $6,875.11 and $2,088.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,450.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.02519434 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00650950 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

