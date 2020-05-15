Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO Acquires $147,700.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $147,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 53,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

