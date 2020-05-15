Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SINT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,661. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 696.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

