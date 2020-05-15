Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,040,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,641. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

