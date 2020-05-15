Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKX. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 2,133,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Skechers USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Skechers USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

