SkinCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2,054.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $38,040.16 and approximately $2,054.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.