Skycoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.92 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $106,218.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004694 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and C2CX. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02009081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00168958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Binance and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

