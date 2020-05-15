SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.43 Million

Brokerages predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $352.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $404.38 million. SkyWest posted sales of $744.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $23.06 on Friday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

