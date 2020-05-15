Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to $5.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio comprises 36 strategic and well positioned real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres and includes two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

