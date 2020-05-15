SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AM3D opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €4.89 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of €18.50 ($21.51). The company has a market cap of $129.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

