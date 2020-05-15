SmartCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $316,776.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Braziliex. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $316,776.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,480.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.02093042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.46 or 0.02515273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00456240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00678771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00069786 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00450044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

