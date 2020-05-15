SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 9,031,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,354. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 366.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.