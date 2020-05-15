Smith & Nephew (SNN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2020 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

5/11/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/7/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/7/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $52.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

4/14/2020 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SNN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,032. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

