SnowGem Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $408,790.07 and $95,436.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004470 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,909,920 coins and its circulating supply is 24,832,828 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

