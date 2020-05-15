Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.08 ($37.30).

Software stock opened at €32.60 ($37.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

