Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 107.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. 42,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.