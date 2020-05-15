SolarCoin Hits One Day Volume of $312.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $312.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00460833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005271 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,995,352 coins and its circulating supply is 58,753,721 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

