Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SOLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 36,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,283. Soliton has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOLY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Soliton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

