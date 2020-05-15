Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Share Price

News headlines about Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a news impact score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have commented on SNYNF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roche has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SNYNF stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. Roche has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $104.30.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

