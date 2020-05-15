Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Share Price

News headlines about HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s analysis:

HRGLY stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRGLY shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

